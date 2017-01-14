Basketball Gallery | Jeffersonville-Floyd Central boys basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 13, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Floyd Central's Trevor Apple (34) drives against Jeffersonville's Gerrin Moore (23) on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Floyd Central's Tyler Kimm (5) brings down a rebound against Jeffersonville on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jeffersonville's Jacob Jones (11) shoots against Floyd Central's Trevor Apple (34) on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Floyd Central's Trevor Apple (34) shoots against Jeffersonville's Gerrin Moore (in back) on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jeffersonville head coach Joe Luce gives instruction to his Red Devils as they take on Floyd Central on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jeffersonville's Gabe Gallahar (3) shoots against Floyd Central's Luke Gohmann (right) on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Floyd Central head coach Todd Sturgeon tries to get his Highlander's attention as they take on Jeffersonville on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Floyd Central's (left of basket) and Tyler Kimm (5) go up for an offensive rebound over Jeffersonville on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Jan. 13, 2017 Jeffersonville fans cheer for their Red Devils as they take on Floyd Central on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Floyd Central fans cheer for their Highlanders as they prepare to take on Jeffersonville on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. ( basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Floyd Central High School (Floyds Knobs IN), Jeffersonville High School (Jeffersonville IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Gallery | Floyd Central-New Albany boys basketball Gallery Gallery | Providence-Floyd Central boys basketball Gallery Gallery | Providence-Jeffersonville Girls Basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest