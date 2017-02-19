Gallery | KHSAA wrestling state championships

shares
Walton-Verona's Ryan Moore is declared the winner after defeating St. Xavier's Austin Cook in the 126 pound State Championship during the Kentucky High School Wrestling State Championships at Alltech Arena in Lexington, KY on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Michael Reaves/Special to The Courier Journal
Union County wrestling coach Robert Ervin hugs Saul Ervin after he defeated PRP's Blake Evans in the 132 pound State Championship during the Kentucky High School Wrestling State Championships at Alltech Arena in Lexington, KY on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Michael Reaves/Special to The Courier Journal
Male High School's Zane Brown shakes hands with Cooper's Cody Huston after he defeated him in the 152 pound State Championship during the Kentucky High School Wrestling State Championships at Alltech Arena in Lexington, KY on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Michael Reaves/Special to The Courier Journal
Male High School wrestling coach Chris McCoy hugs Zane Brown after he defeated Cooper's Cody Huston in the 152 pound State Championship during the Kentucky High School Wrestling State Championships at Alltech Arena in Lexington, KY on Saturday, February 18, 2017. Michael Reaves/Special to The Courier Journal
