Basketball Gallery | Mercer County-Butler girls basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 7, 2017

Butler guard Jaelynn Penn and Mercer County forward Emmy Souder tip off the game. 07 January 2017

Butler guard Breia Torrens gets past Mercer County forward Lyric Houston to put up a basket. 07 January 2017

Mercer County forward Emmy Souder pressures Butler center Molly Lockhart as she drives to the basket. 07 January 2017

Butler guard Jaelynn Penn comes between Mercer County forward Faith Lake, left, and Mercer County forward Lyric Houston on the way to the basket. 07 January 2017

Mercer County head basketball coach Chris G. Souder disagrees with a ref's call. 07 January 2017

Butler guard Jaelynn Penn shoots over Mercer County guard Seygan Robins. 07 January 2017

Mercer County head basketball coach Chris G. Souder makes a strong point to his players during a time-out. 07 January 2017

Butler head basketball coach Larry Just talks to his players during a time-out. 07 January 2017

Butler guard Breia Torrens puts up a shot as she is pressured by Mercer County forward Emma Davis. 07 January 2017

Butler guard Breia Torrens puts up a shot as she is pressured by Mercer County forward Emma Davis. 07 January 2017

Mercer County guard Seygan Robins is not in time to stop the shot by Butler guard Jaelynn Penn. 07 January 2017

07 January 2017

07 January 2017

Butler guard Breia Torrens looks toward the basket as Mercer County guard Lexy Lake puts on the pressure. 07 January 2017

Butler guard Breia Torrens gets past Mercer County guard Lexy Lake to put up a basket. 07 January 2017

Butler guard Breia Torrens drives as Mercer County guard Lexy Lake defends the basket. 07 January 2017

Mercer County guard Seygan Robins prepares to shoot a 3-point shot. 07 January 2017

Mercer County forward Emmy Souder and Butler forward Doneah Marshall vie for a loose ball. 07 January 2017

Mercer County guard Seygan Robins runs the offense. 07 January 2017