Basketball Gallery | New Albany at Jeffersonville girls basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 20, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email New Albany's Chyna Anthony (20) defends against the shot of Jeffersonville's Jhala Henry (center) on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jan.20, 2017 New Albany's Chyna Anthony (20) reaches far for a rebound against Jeffersonville on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jan.20, 2017 Jeffersonville's Jhala Henry (21) battles for a loose ball against New Albany's Kelsy Taylor (center) and Julyen Condra (right) on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jan.20, 2017 Jeffersonville's Chelsea Gibson (32) brings down a rebound against New Albany on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jan.20, 2017 New Albany's Marissa Jones (front) drives around Jeffersonville's Kelsie James (in back) on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jan.20, 2017 Jeffersonville head coach Mike Warren talks to his Lady Devils as they take on New Albany on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jan.20, 2017 New Albany head coach Tammy Geron yells instruction to her Bulldogs as they take on Jeffersonville on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jan.20, 2017 New Albany's Savanna Pinkston (34) runs into Jeffersonville's Nan Garcia (24) as she drives for the basket on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jan.20, 2017 Jeffersonville's Jacinta Gibson (12) drives to the basket against New Albany on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jan.20, 2017 Jeffersonville's Kelsie James (left) looks to pass around the defense of New Albany on Friday at Jeffersonville High School. Jan.20, 2017 basketball, NewAlbany, Basketball, Henry County High School (New Castle KY), Jeffersonville High School (Jeffersonville IN), New Albany High School (New Albany IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Thursday's Indiana basketball scores and stats News No. 1 New Albany to meet No. 2 North Central Saturday Gallery Gallery | New Albany-Evansville Bosse Boys Basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest