Gallery | North Harrison wins regional title

North Harrison head coach Missy Voyles (second from left) celebrates with Lilly Hatton (14) and Cali Nolot (25) after defeating Vincennes-Lincoln 61-48 on Saturday during the 3A Regional Final game at Charlestown High School. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Feb. 11, 2017
North Harrison's Lilly Hatton (14) is helped to the floor to cut the net after defeating Vincennes-Lincoln 61-48 on Saturday during the 3A Regional Final game at Charlestown High School. Hatton rolled her ankle when the fans rushed the court at the end of the game. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Feb. 11, 2017
With her ankle wrapped in ice North Harrison's Lilly Hatton (14) cuts the net after defeating Vincennes-Lincoln 61-48 on Saturday during the 3A Regional Final game at Charlestown High School. Hatton rolled her left ankle when the fans rushed the court at the end of the game. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Feb. 11, 2017
NewAlbany, Charlestown High School (Charlestown IN), Hart County High School (Munfordville KY), North Harrison High School (Ramsey IN), Gallery
