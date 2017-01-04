Basketball Gallery | Providence-Jeffersonville Girls Basketball By USA TODAY Sports January 3, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Providence guard Olivia Jenkins tries to shoot over Jeffersonville forward Chelsea Gibson. 03 January 2017 Providence forward Claire Rauck shoots over Jeffersonville guard Jhala Henry, center, and Jeffersonville forward Chelsea Gibson, right. 03 January 2017 Providence guard Hannah Wolford drives to the basket defended by Jeffersonville guard Jhala Henry. 03 January 2017 Providence head basketball coach Brad Burden has strong words for the ref. 03 January 2017 After stealing the ball from Jeffersonville forward Chelsea Gibson, Gibson reaches in on Jeffersonville forward Jaelyn Lee bottom left. In on the play is Providence center Mia Fougerouse, top left, and Providence guard Hannah Wolford, top right. 03 January 2017 Providence guard Olivia Jenkins steps in on an inbound pass intended for Jeffersonville guard Jhala Henry. 03 January 2017 Jeffersonville guard Jhala Henry puts up a shot as Providence forward Claire Rauck defends the basket. 03 January 2017 Providence head basketball coach Brad Burden huddles with his players during a time-out. 03 January 2017 Jeffersonville forward Britney Epperson puts up a shot as Providence center Mia Fougerouse gets a hand in Epperson's face. 03 January 2017 Jeffersonville forward Chelsea Gibson prepares to shoot as she is pressured by Providence center Mia Fougerouse. 03 January 2017 Jeffersonville head basketball coach Mike Warren talks to his players during a time-out. 03 January 2017 Providence forward Claire Rauck puts up a shot over Jeffersonville forward Britney Epperson. 03 January 2017 Jeffersonville guard Jasmine Lilly tries to tie up the ball held by Jeffersonville forward Chelsea Gibson. 03 January 2017 03 January 2017 Providence guard Olivia Jenkins tries to turn the corner toward the basket as Jeffersonville guard Jaylynn Brown defends. 03 January 2017 basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Jeffersonville High School (Jeffersonville IN), Providence High School (Clarksville IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Gallery | Charlestown-Providence girls basketball Gallery Gallery | Providence-Floyd Central boys basketball Gallery Gallery | Silver Creek-Henryville girls basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest