Basketball Gallery | Providence-New Albany boys basketball By USA TODAY Sports February 10, 2017 New Albany's Julien Hunter (30) battles Providence's Alex Judd (24) for a rebound on Friday at New Albany High School. New Albany won 55-40. New Albany's Sean East (top right) is fouled as he goes up against Providence's Sean Morris (21) on Friday at New Albany High School. New Albany won 55-40. New Albany head coach Jim Shannon (in back) watches as Romeo Langford (1) drives against Providence on Friday at New Albany High School. New Albany won 55-40. New Albany's Isaac Hibbard (center) is sandwiched by the defense of Providence's Juston Betz (right) and Landon Sprigler (left) on Friday at New Albany High School. New Albany won 55-40. New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) shoots against Providence's Dawson Mitchell (53) on Friday at New Albany High School. New Albany won 55-40. basketball, NewAlbany, Basketball, New Albany High School (New Albany IN), Providence High School (Clarksville IN), Gallery