Swimming Gallery | Region 5 Swimming & Diving Championships By USA TODAY Sports February 9, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Sacred Heart AcademyÕs Brooke Forde breaks the Region 5 record in the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:47.68 during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 Sacred Heart Academy’s Claire Donan was excited as she won the Girls 200 Yard IM during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 Sacred Heart Academy’s Claire Donan wins the Girls 200 Yard IM during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 Sacred Heart Academy’s Claire Donan wins the Girls 200 Yard IM during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 Sacred Heart Academy’s Brooke Forde, left, smiled at her teammate Sophia Miller after Forde broke the Region 5 record in the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:47.68 during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Miller came in second. Feb. 9, 2017 Sacred Heart Academy’s Brooke Forde breaks the Region 5 record in the 200 Yard Freestyle with a time of 1:47.68 during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 The Girls 200 Yard IM during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 Onlookers were anxious as they watched swimmers during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 Sacred Heart Academy’s Tonner DeBeer jumps into the pool and eventually wins the Girls 100 Yard Butterfly during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 Sacred Heart Academy’s Tonner DeBeer wins the Girls 100 Yard Butterfly during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 Christian Academy of Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero wins the Boys 100 Yard Butterfly during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 Trinty’s Hunter Tapp wins the Boys 100 Yard Freestyle during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 Trinty’s Hunter Tapp, left, greeted his teammate Luke Bunnell as they finished first and second respectively in the Boys 100 Yard Freestyle during the KHSAA Region 5 Championships. Feb. 9, 2017 swimming, Louisville, Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville KY), Swimming, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Sacred Heart, Trinity win regional swim titles News Q&A | St. Xavier swimmer Keefer Barnum Gallery Trinity celebrates 2016 state football championship