Gallery | Trinity defeats St. X 67-38 in 7th Region By USA TODAY Sports February 28, 2017

Trinity's Jacob King (1) changes his shot to score against St. X's Sam Boarman (33) during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity's David Johnson (13) shoots against St. X's James Taylor (2) during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 St. X's Sam Boarman (33) and Trinity's Lukas Burkman (34) battle for possession during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity's Lukas Burkman (34) hits a shot before the halftime buzzer against St. X during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity's David Burton (10) was squeezed by St. X's James Taylor (2) and Paul Oberst (21) during a floor scramble at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity's Jay Scrubb (5) grabs a rebound against St. X during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity's David Johnson (13) guards St. X's Paul Oberst (21) during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity's Jacob King (1) beat the St. X defense to the basket during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity's Jacob King (1) pivoted to change direction against St. X's Paul Oberst (21) during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity's Justin Powell (23) tries to get an off-balance shot to go against St. X during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity's Justin Powell (23) strips the ball from St. X's Paul Oberst (21) during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 St. X's Paul Oberst (21) was frustrated by the defense of Trinity's Jacob King (1) and Lukas Burkman (34) during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 St. X head coach Kevin Klein instructs his players during their game against Trinity at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity's Justin Powell (23) goes upcourt after stripping the ball from St. X's Paul Oberst (21) during their game at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity head coach Mike Szabo motivates his players during their game against St. X at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 St. X fans cheer during their game against Trinity at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Trinity fans cheer during their game against St. X at Trinity High School. Feb. 28, 2017 Louisville,