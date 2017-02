ASHWAUBENON – The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Waterloo Blackhawks 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night in a United States Hockey League game at the Resch Center.

Chris Grando scored the game-winner for Green Bay at 4:35 in the extra period. Dante Palecco scored the other Green Bay goal, while Connor Mackey totaled two assists.

In net, Gamblers goaltender Maksim Zhukov made 26 saves as Green Bay outshot Chicago 36-27.