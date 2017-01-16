Ganado big man Jamaal Coleman a 'rock star' on the reservation

As Ganado’s boys basketball team pulled into Kayenta Monument Valley on Friday, little kids began to run, trying to catch up to the blue bus.

“The Hornets are here!” they scream. “The Hornets are here!”

Off steps 6-foot-8 senior Jamaal Coleman, the biggest and maybe most popular player on the Navajo reservation since Edison Bahe led Flagstaff Coconino to a deep state tournament run in 1989 and was known as the “Great Red Hope,” steps out to a mob a kids wanting autographs.

Under the guidance of a man who coached in Texas for 35 years, and with Coleman electrifying near-capacity crowds in college-like arenas at every stop on the reservation with his dunks and blocked shots, Ganado has taken the Navajo Nation by storm.

The Hornets enter Tuesday’s game at Fort Defiance Window Rock with a 21-1 record, riding the end stretch of its best season since the late 1990s, filling up large arenas wherever they go.

“They’re like rock stars,” first-year Ganado coach Bob Wolk said. “I’ve never seen that in my career. Monument Valley was packed. Tuba City was packed. They want autographs after the game, pictures with the kids after the games. I say, ‘You guys are rock stars.’ ”

Coleman is the biggest.

Part African-American and part Navajo, Coleman has hops nobody has seen since Bahe. And his dunks average to about three a game.

He is averaging 20 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, going from a guy who was used on the perimeter to now the man in the middle, posting up down low against much smaller opponents.

After Coleman, Ganado’s next-tallest player is forward Daryl Lincoln at 6-1.

“It’s a reason we’re better so far — new plays,” Coleman said. “I like the new coach. He works with each of us. The coach before had me at the top, then had me working my way to the bottom.

“This year, my coach tells me, ‘You’re 6-8. I’m going to put you inside.’ ”

Coleman is taking advantage.

After Friday’s 55-52 win at Monument Valley, it was a mob scene on the court. Fans lined up waiting to take pictures with Coleman.

“I think to myself, ‘I can’t get too big-headed,’ ” Coleman said. “I keep myself humble for them. I like that kids come up to me and ask for pictures. It’s crazy how they come down from the bleachers and mob me. Not in a bad way. I have to tell them, ‘Coach would like to have pictures but I need to go into the locker room first so he can talk to us.’ I come out and they’re still waiting.”

Coleman is the middle child among four sisters in his family, all raised by a single mom, Ivanna, who is a teacher’s assistant for the Ganado Unified School District.

He has two younger sisters who are a freshman and a sophomore on the Ganado varsity girls basketball team.

Ivanna, who played volleyball at Flagstaff High and at Cochise College, keeps her only son’s ego in check, reminding him that there will be people on the Indian reservation who won’t like his success and will try to pull him down.

Basketball is religion on the reservation.

But all around there is poverty, heartache, players who blew basketball chances to get off the reservation, who returned, gravitated by pull of the remote land and isolation. Some look for those who come after them to fall like they did. Jealousy is part of the pitfalls that can keep a kid from achieving his or her dream.

Coleman has done a good job with staying firmly on the ground, growing up in a modest home in Ganado with plumbing and electricity.

“When you’re do so well, some people don’t want you to do that,” Ivanna said. “If he doesn’t know it now, he won’t know how to handle it in life on the court and off the court. That’s his dream. He has to take the steps to get there. He has to take small steps.

“Most of all, he has to say his prayers and make it his goal.”

His goal is the NBA.

He will start at a two-year college, New Mexico Military Institute, where he signed in November, before he hopes a Division I college likes him enough to give him a scholarship.

He wants to study chemical engineering.

“I want to try to get drafted to the NBA,” Coleman said. “A lot of people believe in me. I don’t want to let them down. I have people who don’t like me. And I use that to motivate. There are a lot of people who want to see you fail.”

As much as Coleman’s metamorphosis has turned Ganado’s basketball fortunes, Wolk is a big reason for this historic season.

He was ready to retire after his last season as a high school coach in 2012. He had worked for more than 20 years at a high school, about 150 miles south of San Antonio, along the Mexican border.

He helped out a buddy at a Catholic school as an assistant coach, before figuring he’d get back into it in Arizona, where he played at Cochise College and at the University of Arizona.

He said he checked the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s job opportunities and saw that the Window Rock job was open.

“I applied three times and never got a response from them,” Wolk said “Nothing. Not even a ‘you’re too old.’ I interviewed for the Coolidge job. I was in the top two, but I didn’t get that. Then this job opened up. I sent a resume and they said, ‘We need to talk to you.’ I said, ‘When do you want me to come over?’ I new nothing of what I was getting into.

“I read stories about the passion of basketball on the Navajo reservation. I got a hold of one their old films from last year. They weren’t very good. Jamaal was playing outside on the perimeter. I was going, ‘Why is this kid bigger than everybody else playing on the arc?’ ”

Now Wolk, 65, says he is “driving the locamotive,” and “putting coal in the engine.”

Ganado has beaten all of the 3A North teams at least once. Its only loss was to a tough team from California in a holiday tournament.

Ganado’s 4,500-seat pavilion, which at times was becoming an echo chamber during a long absence of being competitive, now has become deafening, getting more fans by the game.

“This is nuts,” Wolk said. “I’ve never seen this. We’ve seen these kind of crowds when you get to regional tournaments in Texas. We would draw a good crowd, but that was because there were four teams at one site. It was impartial.

“Jamaal goes up for a dunk, blocks a shot, starts a fast break, and places just erupt. When he dunks the ball, they go wild. He gets a put-back, they go wild. He usually gets a fast-break dunk a game. He’ll see that ball at the top of the key, and pounced on it like an animal on the hunt. He’ll go coast to coast and the house will go nuts.”

One thing Wolk likes about Coleman and his teammates are they haven’t acted like rock stars, letting egos impact how they play.

“They’re not cocky,” Wolk said. “We pride ourselves in being humble. We take it one game at a time. We take it one basket at a time. When we re down by eight points against Monument Valley, we stayed calm and took the lead with under a minute to go.

“Everyone up here can play. There is no weak sister.”

Ganado’s confidence grows by each game, each Coleman dunk, each celebration at the end.

And when it’s over in late February, Coleman and his teammates are hoping for one more wild scene, a parade through the streets of Ganado.

“Right now, we’re on a roll with the people around us,” Coleman said. “But the competition is good. And we have to keep it up. We haven’t won yet. We don’t worry about the next game until it gets there.”

