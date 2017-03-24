Garrison Forest School (Md.) leaps into top 10 of Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

Spring is finally in swing and so is the girls high school lacrosse season. With it comes a fresh look at the Super 25 rankings, which feature new faces thanks to last week’s results.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

But there’s a familiar face at the top — the top-ranked McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Md., now has a win streak that totals 160 consecutive games. The Eagles are without question again the team to beat in the stacked IAAM “A” Conference in Maryland.

However, with just a two goal-loss to McDonogh, as well as a Super 25 win over St. Mary’s of Annapolis, the Garrison Forest School (Owings Mills, Md.) is one of two teams to leap into the rankings this week. The Grizzlies move all the way up to No. 9.

Georgetown Visitation (Washington D.C.) also jumps into the Super 25 mix thanks to a 10-6 win over Bishop Ireton (Va.), last week’s No. 5 squad. That result helps push the Tigers up to No. 11, while the Cardinals move to No. 12 this week.

Long Island powers Garden City and Manhasset, No. 15 and No. 16, respectively, are off to clean starts so far this season. But while most of the Northeast is yet to begin play this season, much of the remainder of the rankings remains intact.

The start of the season in New Jersey will give numerous Super 25 teams their first opportunities on the field in the coming week. Meanwhile, some key games on deck for the days ahead include a matchup between No. 3 Good Counsel (Md.) and No. 12 Bishop Ireton (Va.) on March 30. The Falcons will also meet No. 19 Agnes Irwin (Pa.) March 28.