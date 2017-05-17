Why you should know Centennial (Calif.) wide receiver Gary Bryant

Even before Centennial (Corona, Calif.) had its Huskies Spring Showcase last Thursday, football observers in Southern California had Class of 2020 wide receiver Gary Bryant as a player to watch.

Much of that buzz came from his big plays and natural route running ability shown in 7-on-7 events dating back to his seventh grade year.

Then, Bryant showed up during the event, and everyone else saw why. That included college coaches.

Bryant received five offers in the hours after the showcase – BYU, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon and Utah.

“It was a blessing to get all of the offers in one night,” Bryant told USA TODAY High School Sports. “Schools see a very humble athlete in me and a very explosive slot receiver who can get yards after the catch.”

Bryant still has three years to develop and he will get opportunities as Centennial is always among the highest scoring teams in Southern California and the nation. The Huskies posted 699 points as they finished 11-2 and No. 12 in the final Super 25.

Bryant acknowledged that he hoped his spring performance would spur offers.

“I was most definitely hoping to get offered that night,” Bryant said. “My parents were telling me to take every rep like it my last. I just wanted every coach to see my talent and what I can do.”

Bryant said his summer plans for now include visits to Oregon, Utah, UCLA, BYU and Cal, although he figures to add offers and could add camps and other visits.

“I’m just very humbled and blessed (by all the attention),” he said.