Gatorade State Boys Basketball Players of the Year announced

The Gatorade State Girls Basketball Players of the Year have been crowned. The winners were selected based on athletic production and impact in the 2016-17 season. Each winner also demonstrated high academic achievement and exemplary personal character, including volunteerism, sportsmanship and community leadership. Here is a list of winners.

Alabama: John Petty, Jemison (Huntsville)

Alaska: Austin White, Ninilchik

Arizona: Alex Barcello, Corona Del Sol (Tempe)

Arkansas: Daniel Gafford, El Dorado

California: Marvin Bagley, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth)

Colorado: Colbey Ross, Eaglecrest (Centennial)

Connecticut: Tremont Waters, Notre Dame (West Haven)

Delaware: Kyson Rawls, St. Georges Technical (Middletown)

District of Columbia: Luke Garza, Maret School

Florida: Chaundee Brown, The First Academy (Orlando)

Georgia: Wendell Carter Jr., Pace Academy (Atlanta)

Hawaii: Jessiya Villa, Kahuku

Idaho: Kolby Lee, Rocky Mountain (Meridian)

Illinois: Mark Smith, Edwardsville

Indiana: Brian Bowen, La Lumiere (La Porte)

Iowa: Joe Weiskamp, Muscatine

Kansas: Mitchell Ballock, Eudora

Kentucky: Taveion Hollingsworth, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Lexington)

Louisiana: Ja’Vonte Smart, Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge)

Maine: Terion Moss, Portland

Maryland: Jalen Smith, Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore)

Massachusetts: Azar Swain, The Rivers School (Weston)

Michigan: Isaiah Livers, Kalamazoo Central

Minnesota: Tre Jones, Apple Valley

Mississippi: Robert Woodard, Columbus

Missouri: Jared Ridder, Kickapoo (Springfield)

Montana: Brendan Howard, Great Falls

Nebraska: Teddy Allen, Boys Town

Nevada: Troy Brown, Centennial (Las Vegas)

New Hampshire: Joey Glynn, Portsmouth

New Jersey: Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City)

New Mexico: Brenden Boatwright, Carlsbad

New York: Hameir Wright, Albany Academy

North Carolina: Coby White, Greenfield School (Wilson)

North Dakota: Aanen Moody, Dickinson

Ohio: Kaleb Wesson, Westerville South

Oklahoma: Trae Young, Norman North

Oregon: Zach Reichle, Wilsonville

Pennsylvania: Mohamed Bamba, Westtown School (West Chester)

Rhode Island: Cole Swider, St. Andrew’s School (Barrington)

South Carolina: Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia)

South Dakota: Matt Cartwright, O’Gorman (Sioux Falls)

Tennessee: Tyler Harris, Cordova

Texas: Marcus Garrett, Skyline (Dallas)

Utah: Jaxon Brenchley, Ridgeline (Millville)

Vermont: Calvin Carter, Enosburg Falls

Virginia: Matt Coleman, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson)

Washington: Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale (Seattle)

West Virginia: Luke Frampton, Poca

Wisconsin: Kobe King, La Crosse Central

Wyoming: Trey Hladky, Campbell County (Gillette)