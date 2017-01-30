Gatorade State Boys Cross Country Runners of the Year announced

The Gatorade State Boys Cross Country Runners of the Year have been crowned. The winners were selected based on athletic production and impact in the 2016-17 season. Each winner also demonstrated high academic achievement and exemplary personal character, including volunteerism, sportsmanship and community leadership. Here is a list of winners.

Alabama – Will Stone – Homewood

Alaska – Gus Schumaker – Service (Anchorage)

Arizona – Manuel Olivo-Quinones – Buena (Sierra Vista)

Arkansas – Camren Fisher – Fayetteville

California – Callum Bolger – San Luis Obispo

Colorado – Tanner Norman – The Classical Academy (Colorado Springs)

Connecticut – Zakeer Ahmad – Staples (Westport)

Delaware – Connor Nisbet – Wilmington Friends School

District of Columbia – Harry Monroe – Gonzaga College

Florida – Caleb Pottorff – Lincoln Park Academy (Fort Pierce)

Georgia – Jacob McLeod – Trinity Christian (Dublin)

Hawaii – Connor Lehl – Punahou School (Honolulu)

Idaho – Austin Byrer – Lewiston

Illinois – Dylan Jacobs – Carl Sandburg (Orland Park)

Indiana – Curtis Eckstein – Oldenburg Academy

Iowa – Sam Schillinger – Cedar Falls

Kansas – Will Cole – St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park)

Kentucky – Yared Nuguse – DuPont Manual (Louisville)

Louisiana – Eric Coston – St. Paul’s (Covington)

Maine – Luke Laverdiere – Yarmouth

Maryland – Dalton Hengst – McDonogh (Owings Mills)

Massachusetts – Marcelo Rocha – Peabody

Michigan – Noah Jacobs – Corunna

Minnesota – Alex Miley – Maple Grove

Mississippi – Giacomo DeLuca III – George County (Lucedale)

Missouri – Austin Hindman – Lafayette (Wildwood)

Montana – Chase Equall – Bozeman

Nebraska – Seth Hirsch – Millard West (Omaha)

Nevada – Anthony Ocegueda – Reed (Sparks)

New Hampshire – Patrick O’Brien – Oyster River (Durham)

New Jersey – Elliot Gindi – Ocean Township (Oakhurst)

New Mexico – Jordan Lesansee – Albuquerque Academy

New York – Ty Brownlow – Liverpoool

North Carolina – Connor Lane – Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh)

North Dakota – Hunter Lucas – Davies (Fargo)

Ohio – Dustin Horter – Lakota East (Liberty Township)

Oklahoma – Matt Young – Jenks

Oregon – Andy Monroe – Crater (Central Point)

Pennsylvania – Noah Affolder – Carlisle

Rhode Island – D.J. Principe – La Salle Academy (Providence)

South Carolina – John Ward – Wade Hampton (Greenville)

South Dakota – Derick Peters – West Central (Hartford)

Tennessee – Brodey Hasty – Brentwood

Texas – Reed Brown – Carroll (Southlake)

Utah – Casey Clinger – American Fork

Vermont – Tyler Marshall – Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg)

Virginia – Waleed Suliman – Douglas Freeman (Henrico)

Washington – Tibedu Proctor – The Northwest School (Seattle)

West Virginia – Philip White – University (Morgantown)

Wisconsin – Finn Gessner – La Follette (Madison)

Wyoming – Shane Henderson – Star Valley (Afton)