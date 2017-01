Gatorade State Girls Cross Country Runners of the Year announced

The Gatorade State Girls Cross Country Runners of the Year have been crowned. The winners were selected based on athletic production and impact in the 2016-17 season. Each winner also demonstrated high academic achievement and exemplary personal character, including volunteerism, sportsmanship and community leadership. Here is a list of winners.

Alabama – Lainey Phelps – Homewood

Alaska – Sadie Tuckwood – Juneau-Douglas, Juneau

Arizona – Allie Schadler – Rio Rico

Arkansas – Josie Carson – Lake Hamilton, Pearcy

California – Claudia Lane – Malibu

Colorado – Brie Oakley – Grandview, Aurora

Connecticut – Morgan McCormick – Wilton

Delaware – Lydia Olivere – Padua Academy, Wilmington

District of Columbia – Page Lester – National Cathedral School

Florida – Bailey Hertenstein – Riverview

Georgia – Nicole Fegans – Landmark Christian School, Fairburn

Hawaii – Veronica Winham – Seabury Hall, Makawao

Idaho – Lexy Halladay – Mountain View, Meridian

Illinois – Anna Sophia Keller – St. Anthony, Effingham

Indiana – Tyler Schwartz – Dekalb, Waterloo

Iowa – Anna Hostetler – Mid-Prairie, Wellman

Kansas – Holly Born – Shawnee Mission Northwest, Shawnee

Kentucky – Michaela Reinhart – Lexington Catholic, Lexington

Louisiana – Kirsten Landry – Ascension Episcopal School, Youngsville

Maine – Abigail Hamilton – Yarmouth

Maryland – Maria Coffin – Annapolis

Massachusetts – Grace Connolly – Natick

Michigan – Anne Forsyth – Pioneer, Ann Arbor

Minnesota – Lauren Peterson – Farmington

Mississippi – Kate Mattox – Starkville

Missouri – Tori Findley – Blue Springs South, Blue Springs

Montana – Tiahna Vladic – Billings Senior, Billings

Nebraska – Taylor Somers – Millard South, Omaha

Nevada – Samantha King-Shaw – Reed, Sparks

New Hampshire – Jacqueline Gaughan – Exeter

New Jersey – Alyssa Aldridge – Mainland Regional, Linwood

New Mexico – Amanda Mayoral – Cleveland, Rio Rancho

New York – Kelsey Chmiel – Saratoga Springs

North Carolina – Nevada Moreno – Leesville Road, Raleigh

North Dakota – Karly Ackley – Grand Forks Central, Grand Forks

Ohio – India Johnson – Hilliard Davidson, Hilliard

Oklahoma – Cheyenne Walden – Charles Page, Sand Springs

Oregon – Ember Stratton – Sunset, Portland

Pennsylvania – Aislinn Devlin – Downingtown West, Downingtown

Rhode Island – Ellie Lawler – South Kingstown, Wakefield

South Carolina – Cate Ambrose – Riverside, Greer

South Dakota – Laura Nelson – Gayville-Volin, Gayville

Tennessee – Rebecca Story – Christian Academy of Knoxville, Knoxville

Texas – London Culbreath – McKinney North, McKinney

Utah – Whitney Rich – Bingham, South Jordan

Vermont – Rena Schwartz – Green Mountain Valley School, Waitsfield

Virginia – Kate Murphy – Lake Braddock, Burke

Washington – Jordan Oakes – Holy Names Academy, Seattle

West Virginia – Tashala Turner – University, Morgantown

Wisconsin – Meghan Scott – Divine Savior Holy Angels, Milwaukee

Wyoming – Anna Gibson – Jackson Hole, Jackson