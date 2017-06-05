Gatorade State Softball Players of the Year announced

USA Today Sports

The Gatorade State Softball Players of the Year have been crowned. The winners were selected based on athletic production and impact in the 2016-17 season. Each winner also demonstrated high academic achievement and exemplary personal character, including volunteerism, sportsmanship and community leadership. Here is a list of winners.

Alabama: Kendall Beth Sides, Sumiton Christian (Sumiton)

Alaska: Danni Desjarlais, South Anchorage (Anchorage)

Arizona: Marissa Schuld, Pinnacle (Phoenix)

Arkansas: Maddy Prough, Bentonville

California: Taylor Dockins, Norco

Colorado: Linnie Malkin, Broomfield

Connecticut: Abby Abramson, Cheshire

Delaware: Avery Wheatley, Delmar

District of Columbia: Sydney Love-Baker, Georgetown Visitation Prep

Florida: Ally Muraskin, Coral Springs Charter (Coral Springs)

Georgia: Keara Napoli, Cambridge (Milton)

Hawaii: Jocelyn Alo, Campbell

Idaho: Lexi Knauss, Meridian

Illinois: Chardonnay Harris, Oak Park & River Forest (Oak Park)

Indiana: Alexis Holloway, Crown Point

Iowa: Megan Weber, Kennedy

Kansas: Mady Young, Olathe Northwest (Olathe)

Kentucky: Montana Fouts, East Carter (Grayson)

Louisiana: Emma Callie (EC) Delafield, North DeSoto (Stonewall)

Maine: Jessica Brown, Portland

Maryland: Kaitlin Beasley-Polko, Leonardtown

Massachusetts: Kelly Nelson, Norton

Michigan: Meghan Beaubien, St. Mary Catholic Central (Monroe)

Minnesota: Marybeth Olson, Chanhassen

Mississippi: Aspen Wesley, Neshoba Central (Philadelphia)

Missouri: Madison Preston, Centralia

Montana: Tristin Achenbach, C.M. Russell (Great Falls)

Nebraska: Rylie Unzicker, Millard South (Omaha)

Nevada: Julia Jensen, Reed (Sparks)

New Hampshire: Andi Nelson, Londonderry

New Jersey: Julie Rodriguez, Northern Valley Regional (Old Tappan)

New Mexico: Andrea Howard, La Cueva (Albuquerque)

New York: Calista Phippen, Ichabod Crane (Valatie)

North Carolina: Mia Davidson, Orange (Hillsborough)

North Dakota: Stephi Dullum, West Fargo (West Farago)

Ohio: Carly Wagers, Williamsburg

Oklahoma: Sydney Sherrill, Southmoore (Moore)

Oregon: Lauren Burke, Marist Catholic (Eugene)

Pennsylvania: Morgan Ryan, Hempfield Area (Greensburg)

Rhode Island: Kiara Oliver, North Kingstown

South Carolina: Bailey Betenbaugh, Union County (Union)

Tennessee: Ashley Rogers, Meigs County (Decatur)

Texas: Casey Dixon, Willis

Utah: Cambrie Hazel, Spanish Fork

Vermont: Payton Buxton, Middlebury Union (Middlebury)

Virginia: Kathryn Sandercock, Bishop O’Connell (Arlington)

Washington: Taylor Rhinehart, Woodinville

West Virginia: Katie Adams, Hurricane

Wisconsin: Syd Supple, Oshkosh North

