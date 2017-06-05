Gatorade State Softball Players of the Year announced

The Gatorade State Softball Players of the Year have been crowned. The winners were selected based on athletic production and impact in the 2016-17 season. Each winner also demonstrated high academic achievement and exemplary personal character, including volunteerism, sportsmanship and community leadership. Here is a list of winners.
Alabama: Kendall Beth Sides, Sumiton Christian (Sumiton)
Alaska: Danni Desjarlais, South Anchorage (Anchorage)
Arizona: Marissa Schuld, Pinnacle (Phoenix)
Arkansas: Maddy Prough, Bentonville
California: Taylor Dockins, Norco
Colorado: Linnie Malkin, Broomfield
Connecticut: Abby Abramson, Cheshire
Delaware: Avery Wheatley, Delmar
District of Columbia: Sydney Love-Baker, Georgetown Visitation Prep
Florida: Ally Muraskin, Coral Springs Charter (Coral Springs)
Georgia: Keara Napoli, Cambridge (Milton)
Hawaii: Jocelyn Alo, Campbell
Idaho: Lexi Knauss, Meridian
Illinois: Chardonnay Harris, Oak Park & River Forest (Oak Park)
Indiana: Alexis Holloway, Crown Point
Iowa: Megan Weber, Kennedy
Kansas: Mady Young, Olathe Northwest (Olathe)
Kentucky: Montana Fouts, East Carter (Grayson)
Louisiana: Emma Callie (EC) Delafield, North DeSoto (Stonewall)
Maine: Jessica Brown, Portland
Maryland: Kaitlin Beasley-Polko, Leonardtown
Massachusetts: Kelly Nelson, Norton
Michigan: Meghan Beaubien, St. Mary Catholic Central (Monroe)
Minnesota: Marybeth Olson, Chanhassen
Mississippi: Aspen Wesley, Neshoba Central (Philadelphia)
Missouri: Madison Preston, Centralia
Montana: Tristin Achenbach, C.M. Russell (Great Falls)
Nebraska: Rylie Unzicker, Millard South (Omaha)
Nevada: Julia Jensen, Reed (Sparks)
New Hampshire: Andi Nelson, Londonderry
New Jersey: Julie Rodriguez, Northern Valley Regional (Old Tappan)
New Mexico: Andrea Howard, La Cueva (Albuquerque)
New York: Calista Phippen, Ichabod Crane (Valatie)
North Carolina: Mia Davidson, Orange (Hillsborough)
North Dakota: Stephi Dullum, West Fargo (West Farago)
Ohio: Carly Wagers, Williamsburg
Oklahoma: Sydney Sherrill, Southmoore (Moore)
Oregon: Lauren Burke, Marist Catholic (Eugene)
Pennsylvania: Morgan Ryan, Hempfield Area (Greensburg)
Rhode Island: Kiara Oliver, North Kingstown
South Carolina: Bailey Betenbaugh, Union County (Union)
Tennessee: Ashley Rogers, Meigs County (Decatur)
Texas: Casey Dixon, Willis
Utah: Cambrie Hazel, Spanish Fork
Vermont: Payton Buxton, Middlebury Union (Middlebury)
Virginia: Kathryn Sandercock, Bishop O’Connell (Arlington)
Washington: Taylor Rhinehart, Woodinville
West Virginia: Katie Adams, Hurricane
Wisconsin: Syd Supple, Oshkosh North