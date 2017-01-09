Menu
Gavin Baughman takes over as offensive leader for Saxons

Gavin Baughman has been thrust into a starring role.

He has responded.

The 5-foot-11 junior wing from South Salem High School’s boys basketball team scored 23 points in Tuesday’s 54-47 loss to West Salem and 15 points and had 10 rebounds in Friday’s 67-58 win against McMinnville.

As a sophomore he was an honorable mention all-Greater Valley Conference selection.

South Salem's Gavin Baughman (34) goes for two points as North Salem's Jordan Sampson (35) tries to block his shot in the North Salem vs. South Salem boy's basketball game at South Salem High School on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016. South Salem won the game 82-36, clinching the Greater Valley Conference Championship.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Elizabeth Chavez, Central girls basketball: The sophomore guard scored 13 points in Tuesday’s 47-38 win against West Albany.

Halle Wright, Cascade girls basketball: The junior point guard scored 27 points, had 13 rebounds and seven assists in Tuesday’s 62-47 win against Valley Catholic and scored nine points, had five rebounds and five assists in Friday’s 56-45 win against Scappoose.

Madison Hull, Western Mennonite girls basketball: The senior point guard scored 29 points in Tuesday’s 46-34 win against Regis.

Victoria Clute, Regis girls basketball: The senior post scored 17 points in Tuesday’s 46-34 loss to Western Mennonite.

Tyler Walker, Cascade boys basketball: The senior guard scored 19 points in Tuesday’s 53-48 win against Valley Catholic.

Brett Traeger, Kennedy boys basketball: The senior guard scored 15 points in Tuesday’s 60-34 win against St. Paul.

Zach Bernards, Dayton boys basketball: The senior point guard scored 27 points in Tuesday’s 75-55 win against Horizon Christian.

Sydney Hunter, McNary girls basketball: The senior wing scored 18 points and had eight rebounds in Tuesday’s 43-41 win against Forest Grove and had 12 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s 58-46 loss to West Salem.

LilyAnn Dumler, Amity girls basketball: The senior post scored 20 points in Tuesdays’ 59-50 win against Santiam Christian.

Blake Lackner, Scio boys basketball: The senior post scored 31 points in Tuesday’s 61-50 win against Gervais.

R.J. Veliz, Blanchet boys basketball: The sophomore point guard scored 16 points in Wednesday’s 50-42 win agisnt Salem Academy.

Delaney Henery, West Salem girls basketball: The senior wing scored 21 points and had five rebounds in Friday’s 58-46 win against McNary.

Erin Counts, St. Paul girls basketball: The freshman post scored 15 points in Friday’s 34-30 win against Central Linn.

Ana Coronado, Blanchet girls basketball: The sophomore wing scored 18 points, had nine steals, six rebounds and five assists in Friday’s 68-26 win against Jefferson.

