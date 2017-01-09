Gavin Baughman takes over as offensive leader for Saxons

Gavin Baughman has been thrust into a starring role.

He has responded.

The 5-foot-11 junior wing from South Salem High School’s boys basketball team scored 23 points in Tuesday’s 54-47 loss to West Salem and 15 points and had 10 rebounds in Friday’s 67-58 win against McMinnville.

As a sophomore he was an honorable mention all-Greater Valley Conference selection.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Elizabeth Chavez, Central girls basketball: The sophomore guard scored 13 points in Tuesday’s 47-38 win against West Albany.

Halle Wright, Cascade girls basketball: The junior point guard scored 27 points, had 13 rebounds and seven assists in Tuesday’s 62-47 win against Valley Catholic and scored nine points, had five rebounds and five assists in Friday’s 56-45 win against Scappoose.

Madison Hull, Western Mennonite girls basketball: The senior point guard scored 29 points in Tuesday’s 46-34 win against Regis.

Victoria Clute, Regis girls basketball: The senior post scored 17 points in Tuesday’s 46-34 loss to Western Mennonite.

Tyler Walker, Cascade boys basketball: The senior guard scored 19 points in Tuesday’s 53-48 win against Valley Catholic.

Brett Traeger, Kennedy boys basketball: The senior guard scored 15 points in Tuesday’s 60-34 win against St. Paul.

Zach Bernards, Dayton boys basketball: The senior point guard scored 27 points in Tuesday’s 75-55 win against Horizon Christian.

Sydney Hunter, McNary girls basketball: The senior wing scored 18 points and had eight rebounds in Tuesday’s 43-41 win against Forest Grove and had 12 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s 58-46 loss to West Salem.

LilyAnn Dumler, Amity girls basketball: The senior post scored 20 points in Tuesdays’ 59-50 win against Santiam Christian.

Blake Lackner, Scio boys basketball: The senior post scored 31 points in Tuesday’s 61-50 win against Gervais.

R.J. Veliz, Blanchet boys basketball: The sophomore point guard scored 16 points in Wednesday’s 50-42 win agisnt Salem Academy.

Delaney Henery, West Salem girls basketball: The senior wing scored 21 points and had five rebounds in Friday’s 58-46 win against McNary.

Erin Counts, St. Paul girls basketball: The freshman post scored 15 points in Friday’s 34-30 win against Central Linn.

Ana Coronado, Blanchet girls basketball: The sophomore wing scored 18 points, had nine steals, six rebounds and five assists in Friday’s 68-26 win against Jefferson.