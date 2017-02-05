G.B. Southwest tops Ashwaubenon in OT

Green Bay Southwest freshmen Kiara Thomas and Jaddan Simmons discuss their team’s 57-53 overtime victory on Feb. 4, 2017 over Ashwaubenon in a Fox River Classic Conference girls basketball game.
Latest News
3hr
Bay Port wins FRCC swim title; G.B. sets records
Pirates repeat as team champion; Gahnz sets 4 records for GB United
13hr
21hr
Bay Port moves to 12-0 in FRCC | Boys Rdp
Pulaski, Notre Dame, Ashwaubenon also win in league
21hr
DeBouche leads Bay Port hockey to victory
Pirates improve to 13-9 on the season
22hr
Wrightstown teammates hit 1,000 on same night | Girls Rdp
Nennig, Murphy each have 1,001 career points
1d