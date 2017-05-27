GEICO Lacrosse Nationals: Christ School (N.C.) faces toughest test

ARDEN, N.C. – The honeymoon for Christ School’s first state-championship lacrosse team is still not over.

And neither is the season.

The Greenies (16-4) planned to work out one last time on campus Friday. Then they will hop aboard a charter bus for Washington D.C. and the GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals.

PREVIEW: Christ School vs IMG Academy

The newly crowned NCISAA Division I champions – Christ School squashed visiting Charlotte Country Day, 18-2, last Saturday in the title game – are the only North Carolina representative in the GEICO tournament. It is a new event, and will be broadcast on ESPN3 and ESPNU from Sunday to Tuesday.

“The last several days have just been incredible,” Greenies coach Jeff Miles said.

“I’ve probably heard for more than 80 alumni via text, e-mail or phone calls. They’ve all said how much (a state championship) meant to them.”

MORE: Meet the ‘Wizard’ of high school lacrosse, IMG’s Tehoka Nanticoke

Christ School’s next game will be its toughest yet. IMG Academy (11-1) is the top seed for the eight-game tournament and ranked No. 4 nationally by USA TODAY High School Sports. The Greenies are an eighth seed in the GEICO tournament.

The two teams play Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the event opener.

“The good news for us is that we’ve played three different teams that are in the top-50 (nationally),” Miles said. “I don’t think we are going to be shocked with the talent level that we see. I don’t think any of our players are going to be out there in any fear or awe.”