GEICO Lacrosse Nationals quarterfinals: No. 1 IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. No. 8 Christ School (N.C.)

Who: No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) vs. No. 8 Christ School (Arden, N.C.)

When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Cardinal Stadium, Catholic University, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN3

About IMG Academy: The Ascenders are ranked No. 4 in the Super 25 and finished the regular season with an 11-1 record. IMG’s resume include victory against a number of top New England prep schools as well as Everest Academy (Ontario). The team’s lone loss was a one-goal, last-second loss in the season opener to the Hill Academy (Ontario). IMG also has wins against St. Sebastian (Mass.) and Lawrenceville (N.J.), which are both in the Lacrosse Nationals field, and nationally ranked Taft (Conn.). IMG has a midfield led by nationally ranked players in Duke signee Cam Badour and Loyola commit Chase Scanlan. Albany-bound attack Tehoka Nanticoke is among the most exciting players in the nation.

About Christ School: The Greenies enter at 16-4 on an eight-game winning streak and coming off the school’s first NCISAA state title in lacrosse. Christ School beat Charlotte Country Day, 18-2, in the title game. The Greenies reached the state title game last season but fell in the championship. The team is led by four NCISAA all-state players – Jonah Roberts, Riley Smith, Hunter Vines and Will Iorio. Also, senior Joey Cinque had eight goals in the championship game, which pushed him to a school record for most goals in a season. Christ School’s program was started 18 years ago and is still coached by its founder Jeff Miles.