GEICO Lacrosse Nationals quarterfinals: No. 2 Hill Academy (Ontario) vs. No. 7 Lawrenceville (N.J.)

Who: No. 7 Lawrenceville (N.J.) vs. No. 2 Hill Academy (Ontario, Canada)

When: Sunday, 7 p.m. ET

Where: Cardinal Stadium, Catholic University

TV: ESPN3

About Lawrenceville: The Big Red won their second consecutive state Prep A title and their 14th state title in the past 15 seasons. Lawrenceville is 15-6, including an 11-10 loss to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), the No. 4 team in the Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings and a 10-9 loss to No. 5 Brunswick-Greenwich (Greenwich, Conn.).

Brown signee Ben Baranker is a top defenseman. Senior midfielder Harrison Bardwell, a Cornell signee, had three goals in Lawrenceville’s 11-5 state championship defeat of The Hun School (Princeton).

Other key players include midfielder Brendan Egan, a Bucknell signee, attacker Will Cabrera, who is headed to Yale and goalie Ryan Verducci, who is headed to the Naval Academy.

About The Hill Academy: The school was founded only 11 years ago and is already a lacrosse power. The Pride had 12 players on Team Canada’s U19 team during last summer.

Hill is led by Ohio State signee Justin Inacio, a senior forward, goalie and Stony Brook signee Kyle Hebert and Riley Curtis, a Denver signee and senior midfielder-attacker. The Pride (12-1) were last season’s Super 25 champions and this season, they are ranked No. 3 with their only loss to No. 1, Culver Academy (Ind.). They have beaten three teams in the rankings: No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton), No. 20 Boys Latin (Baltimore), and No. 23 Taft (Watertown, Conn.).