GEICO Lacrosse Nationals quarterfinal: The Woodlands (Texas) vs. Georgetown Prep (Md.)

The GEICO Lacrosse Nationals quarterfinal matchup between Georgetown Prep (Md.) and The Woodlands (Texas) features traditional lacrosse royalty against one of the top programs in Texas, one of the fastest growing states for lacrosse.

Who: No. 4 The Woodlands (The Woodlands, Texas) vs. No. 5 Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda, Md.)

When: Sunday, 3 p.m.

Where: Catholic University, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN3

Highlights vs ESD Final Four Brandon Baty @bbates22 Senior attack pic.twitter.com/hqLJFK0oAO — TWHSLax (@TWHSLax) May 15, 2017

About The Woodlands: The Highlanders may hail from a non-traditional lacrosse state, but they’re loaded with players headed to compete for traditional Division I programs. The team’s 23-1 record was backed by sturdy, consistent defensive work from senior Syracuse-signee Grant Murphy, junior Air Force commit Jackson Shearer and sophomore Diego Zimmerman, who has committed to 2017 Final Four squad Ohio State. The team’s high-scoring offense racked up more than 300 goals across it’s 24 games, led by attackman Brandon Baty’s 50 goals and 40 from fellow starter Ramsey McCreary.

The Woodlands appeared headed to an undefeated season and state title before an 11-8 state semifinal upset loss to eventual champion Episcopal School of Dallas. That loss has sent the Highlanders to the nation’s capital hungry to prove they belong.

Inside Lacrosse was at Gilman and caught the excitement of the win! pic.twitter.com/wGSAoqj6Yo — Georgetown Prep Lax (@GPrep_Lacrosse) March 26, 2017

About Georgetown Prep: The Little Hoyas are a traditional lacrosse power who won’t have to travel far to get to Sunday’s quarterfinal. While the Georgetown Prep squad is young, it’s also plenty talented, featuring a pair of sophomore defensemen committed to Notre Dame and North Carolina as well as Pennsylvania-committed junior attack Caleb Fernandez and senior midfielder Gavin Lindsay, who is a team leader and will head to Georgetown for the 2018 season.

After an impressive start, the Little Hoyas dropped four of their final games of the season, including two setbacks to Bullis School, including a loss in the IAC semifinals. They also fell short against USA TODAY Super 25 No. 2 Landon School, a traditional IAC rival. Like The Woodlands, Georgetown Prep feels it has plenty to prove at Catholic University and will have to perform to prove they want it more than their opponents from Texas.