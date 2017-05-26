GEICO Lacrosse Nationals quarterfinals: No. 3. St. Sebastian's (Mass.) vs. No. 6 St. Anne's-Belfield (Va.)

Who: No. 3 St. Sebastian’s Country Day (Needham, Mass.) vs. No. 6 St. Anne’s-Belfield School (Charlottesville, Va.)

When: Sunday, 5 p.m.

Where: Catholic University, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN3

MORE: Meet Tehoka Nanticoke, the ‘wizard’ of high school lacrosse

About St. Sebastian’s: The Arrows climbed as high as No. 8 in the Super 25 rankings on the strength of an 12-game winning streak, but a loss to the Rivers School bounced them from the rankings. St. Sebastian’s has since won five in a row, however, and its only other loss came early in the season against No. 4 IMG Academy.

The Arrows are loaded with D-I talent, with five players headed to Ivy League schools: Mikey Connolly and Parker Joyce (Dartmouth), Jack Frisoli (Harvard), John Piatelli (Cornell), and Peter Blake (Penn).

About St. Anne’s-Belfield: The Saints fell short in their bid to capture the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title, but St. Anne’s-Belfield has plenty of talent to make noise this weekend. The Saints boast several D-I commitments, including Joe Robertson, the 2017 Va. Prep League Player of the Year and a Duke commit. Sophomore Connor Shellenberger, a Virginia commit, is considered one of the top players in the nation in the class of 2019, while Jack Schultz (Penn) and Emmett Barger (Notre Dame) are also solid.