Gene Gehl event gives wrestlers last match

KIMBERLY – The WIAA season may have ended, but that didn’t mean the sport was over for some wrestlers.

The Gene Gehl All-Star Classic on Tuesday gave top senior wrestlers in the Fox Valley area an opportunity to compete for their high schools one last time.

“Last week was pretty serious and we got our job done and today’s about just having fun with your buddies,” said Trent Leon of Kaukauna, who helped the Ghosts win their fourth consecutive state team championship Saturday in Madison. “It’s good to have a little change once in awhile.”

From making the decision to wrestle at a young age to attending camps and tournaments to wrestling in middle and high school, the sport allowed many bonds to form, but also a few rivalries.

“It was cool, beating up with all these guys that we’ve grown up with wrestling against each other,” Leon said. “It’s finally cool to be a part of a team where you can just be laughing with all your enemies, I guess you can say.”

The All-Star Classic is not simply a chance for wrestlers to reunite, but for highly talented athletes to connect.

“Everyone here is a well-respected wrestler,” Elliott Luker of Hortonville said. “It’s nice seeing a couple kids here that you don’t see in awhile, good wrestling buddies.”

While for some athletes the enjoyable event is a chance to hang out with fellow wrestlers, for others it’s an opportunity to end their final high school wrestling season on a good note.

“It was good because at sectionals it didn’t go the way I wanted, so here I was able to get the win and get it out of my system,” Drosianos Louvaris of Kimberly said.

Although Louvaris did not reach his goal, the Kimberly Wrestling Club was able to show how much it valued his effort by inviting him to the all-star event. Louvaris finished his senior season at 23-12 while being a Fox Valley Association finalist.

“It meant a lot because it just showed they appreciate how much work I put into this sport and it showed that I got better,” Louvaris said.

Louvaris’ high school teammate, Connor Zirpel, plans to play football at UW-Oshkosh but said wrestling will always remain a part of him.

“I’ve been playing my football my entire life and I just made a special connection with the sport,” Zirpel said. “I most definitely will miss (wrestling) a little bit. There will be times when I come back and wrestle with younger students next year.”

Dylen Kicherer of Weyauwega-Fremont also plans to play football in college at UW-Stout. Kicherer, who finished with 49 career pins and took sixth place at state this season at 220 pounds, was recognized after making a lot of progress throughout his high school years. His father also participated in the Gene Gehl All-Star Classic.

“I went from the bottom and worked my way up,” Kicherer said. “I never gave up. My dad was invited to it, so I thought it was amazing to come down just like my dad did.”

Matthew Van Eperen of Wrightstown was invited after making it deeper into the playoffs than he expected.

“It was very exciting,” Van Eperen said. “I didn’t think I was going to make it to state, but ended up going.”

The Kimberly Area Wrestling Club gave away a $250 scholarship to PJ Ladd of Chilton/Hilbert for receiving the most fan votes and a $250 scholarship to Trevor Turriff of De Pere for being named the most valuable wrestler by coaches who attended.

Jordan Jacobson: 920-996-7228 or jjacobson@postcrescent.com

State champion Kaukauna wrestling on Varsity Roundtable

Jon Heilman and Keaton Kluever of the WIAA Division 1 state champion Kaukauna wrestling team will be our guests today at 7 p.m. on Varsity Roundtable, our weekly prep sports program. Join host Ricardo Arguello for a fun and fast-paced conversation, and don’t miss the shout-out segment of every show. Watch live on postcrescent.com and Facebook Live.