Gene Pingatore becomes first Illinois boys basketball coach with 1,000 wins

Gene Pingatore, already the career leading in boys basketball wins in Illinois history, reached 1,000 victories as St. Joseph (Westchester) beat St. Rita (Chicago) 81-71 in the Chicago Catholic League Tournament.

He is the 15th boys basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins, according to the National Federation record book. He is the seventh to win 1,000 games at one school.

He is second overall in Illinois history behind Marshall High girls basketball coach Dorothy Gates, who reached 1,000 wins in November 2014.

The program has won five state championships and reached 12 title games under Pingatore.