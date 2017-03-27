Geno Auriemma wants recruits who will be 'great teammates'

Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has often been eager to offer his advice to young players, and he did so again Friday.

Auriemma discussed, among other things, what he looks for in a potential recruit.

Here’s a portion of what he said, via CoachingSearch.com:

Kids inherently want to be good teammates. I really believe that with all my heart. Most kids when they’re on a team, I guarantee you, you go watch any 7-year-olds or 8-year-olds, they want to be good teammates. You watch them play. When they get a little bit older and they start having a little more success and then the parents get involved, they become not so great teammates because they’re told a lot of times that you’re not going to get anywhere unless you shine. … I try, when we go recruiting, to identify those kids who still have a tremendous interest in being great teammates. We’re not always successful. Believe me, I’ve had my share of guys that were really hard to coach for that reason, and you can trace it back generally to the parents, without question. You can trace it back to the parents.

Auriemma goes on to discuss LaVar Ball and other sports parents.