Geno Auriemma on LaVar Ball, Lonzo: 'I wouldn't want to be in (Lonzo's) situation'

It seems like LaVar Ball has been square in the middle of the sports spotlight for weeks now, and that led to a reporter asking Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma about the outspoken father of UCLA star Lonzo, as well as Chino Hills’ (Calif.) LiAngelo and LaMelo.

Here’s what Auriemma had to say Friday about LaVar, via ASAP Sports:

I don’t know him at all. I enjoy watching his son play. And I would say that is he an exception to the rule? Yeah, because how many fathers have a kid that good? So he can do what he’s doing and get away with it, which is fine. I mean, he’s just being him, and the son is just being him. I root for the kid because I think he’s a hell of a player, and I wouldn’t want to be in his situation. I mean, I would next year when he signs, I’d want to be in his situation, but I wouldn’t want to be that guy that every time he meets somebody the first thing they talk about is his father. I wouldn’t want to be that guy, but that’s just me.

Auriemma was discussing what made a a potential recruit alluring in his eyes, and he went on to talk about how some players were difficult to coach, something he blames on the parents.