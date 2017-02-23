Georgetown commit Tremont Waters honored at Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night

Tremont Waters will have one of the toughest jobs during the Jordan Brand Classic on April 14 at the Barclays Center: Being a point guard.

The best players in the nation will be on the court at the same time. Each is a top scorer on his respective team. That means touches. Waters’ job will be to figure out who gets the ball when and where.

“I’m going to go in and do what I usually do – try to run the show,” he said. “Obviously, everyone is going to want the ball. I want to score when I have the ball and also make everyone else look good by making myself look good, too.”

Waters was the the star of the show when the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night presented by American Family Insurance came to high school, Notre Dame in New Haven, Conn., to honor him with a banner.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve worked hard my life to be the best person and basketball player I can be. I’m looking to go have a great time and enjoy the atmosphere and play at the Barclays Center. I want to show everyone what I can do.”

The 5-11 Waters is ranked as the No. 9 point guard in the Class of 2017 and No. 38 overall by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He committed to Georgetown in mid-October, several days after visiting campus.

“I’ve been following their season very closely,” he said. “Overall, I like the school, the campus and the coaches made me feel like I was at home. They talked to me about a lot more than basketball. The school really specializes in business. I want to be able to make money outside of basketball when I’m done.”

But a player from Connecticut going to Georgetown, given the long history between the two programs in the old Big East?

I hear it a lot; actually I hear it every day,” he said. “Why didn’t you choose UConn? You should have went to UConn. It’s something you can’t control.”