Georgetown hoops signee Mac McClung turned a regular season win into a dunk contest

If you haven’t seen highlights of future Georgetown Hoyas guard Mac McClung, there’s no time like the present. That’s because McClung turned a Tuesday night game into an absolute highlight reel of preposterously powerful dunks.

McClung led the way Gate City team’s 96-43 rout of Lee with 47 points. Among those 47, at least four came via explosive dunk.

One showstopper was the slam above, on which McClung went behind the back before throwing down a double-pump reverse slam.

Here’s another angle on McClung’s jaw-dropper:

Oh, and the dunks started before the game even tipped off, too:

Mac McClung out here on the launch pad 😶 @McclungMac pic.twitter.com/15KfhOwJZQ — Overtime (@overtime) December 13, 2017

So what do we know about McClung? We know what we’ve always known. McClung is a freak show of an athlete, and he’s a killer in the lane. He’s got another three months to do this on Virginia high school basketball courts, and then he’ll try to do the same in the Big East in 2018-19.

Now that should be something.