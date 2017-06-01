Georgetown Prep (D.C.) jumps into Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The season comes to its peak in the next couple of weeks as the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic playoff battles unfold. That leaves Culver Academy (Ind.) – jumping into the No. 1 spot last week – all but guaranteeing itself a lock on the No. 1 spot for the rest of the year.

One significant change highlighting this week’s rankings, Georgetown Prep (Md.) sneaks into the fold late in the year on account of the Hoyas’ 13-12 overtime upset win against No. 12 IMG Academy (Fla.) in the semifinal round of the GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals in Washington, D.C., on May 29.

The movement sees Delbarton (N.J.) – still competing for a state title in the Garden State – pulled up to the No. 10 spot as several teams ahead of the Green Wave move up one as well.

Also new to this week’s rankings, Nassau County powerhouse Garden City (N.Y.) enters the mix at No. 25 as New York’s Section VIII Class C champion and looking to get off Long Island this weekend in pursuit of another state title.

Look for the New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania state playoffs as the remaining key regions in play as the Super 25 rankings are solidified in the coming weeks. In the coming week, No. 10 Delbarton will meet Seton Hall Prep (N.J.) for a crucial rematch with the only team that has defeated the Green Wave this season.