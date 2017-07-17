Georgia adds another 5-star recruit to Class of 2019 in WR Dominick Blaylock

It’s early, but it’s going to be awful hard for anyone to top Georgia’s football recruiting class of 2019. Already with two five-star commits in the class, the Bulldogs added 5-star wide receiver Dominick Blaylock.

Blaylock, an in-state standout at Marietta’s Walton High, chose the Bulldogs ahead of scholarship offers from most of the programs in the SEC and ACC, not to mention Big Ten powers Michigan and Ohio State.

As previously mentioned, Blaylock is the third five-star prospect in Georgia’s new class, joining defensive end Nolan Smith and wide receiver Jadon Haselwood. Incredibly, with both Blaylock and Haselwood on board, Georgia currently has both of the top-two wide receiver prospects in the class.

Such is the state of high school football in Georgia, and the Bulldogs’ dominance among in-state prospect. It’s certainly early enough that either Haselwood or Blaylock — or both — could reconsider their choice over the next 18 months.

For now, things are looking very up for the football team in Athens.