Georgia athletic body to investigate eligibility of Michigan commit Kurt Taylor

The state athletic body in Georgia is investigating the eligibility of a key member of one of last year’s state championship teams.

According to Gwinnett Prep Sports, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has alerted Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) that it plans to investigate the eligibility of running back Kurt Taylor, who helped bring a Class AAAAAAA state title to the school last fall.

Taylor, a three-star recruit and Michigan commitment, was among a large number of players who transferred to Grayson before last season. He came to the district after starring at tailback for three years at Newton (Covington, Ga.).

His controversial situation was brought to light in a Fox 5 Atlanta broadcast Wednesday night, helping prompt the investigation as the GHSA’s Steve Figueroa told Gwinnett Prep Sports.

“We have informed Grayson that based on what was contained in that story we’re going to have to investigate that situation,” said Figueroa.

After spending the bulk of his high school career at Newton, Taylor transferred to Grayson this fall and helped win the state title. In a wild turn, though, he returned to Newton for the spring to graduate with his classmates there. His 247Sports page lists him as a Newton student.

Per FOX 5, Taylor’s father rented an apartment in the Grayson district for the football season but didn’t sell his home in Newton County. He returned to Covington to live in that home and recently tweeted photos from there with well-traveled Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

I want to thx @CoachJim4UM for the home visit in Covington GA and thank you for believing in my son @KurtTaylorRb2 #Hardworkisundefeated pic.twitter.com/hquQsLXYkH — k. Taylor20 (@olschoolplayer) January 27, 2017

What the GHSA wants to know, per Gwinnett Prep Sports, is whether Taylor lived in the Covington home during Grayson’s football season, or if the home was on the market while the apartment was being rented in Grayson.

Should the GHSA find Taylor to be in violation, it may force Grayson to vacate its 2016 state football title. The title, however, would not be awarded to runner-up Roswell.

Taylor is far from alone in having been on the title team yet no longer being at Grayson. Also among the high-profile transfers into Grayson for 2016 were DeAngelo Gibbs (moved from Peachtree Ridge), South Carolina commit Jamyest Williams (Archer), Breon Dixon (Peachtree Ridge) and Ole Miss commit Tony Gray (Central Gwinnett). Per Gwinnett Prep Sports, Gibbs and Dixon are no longer at Grayson after enrolling early for spring practice at Georgia and Ole Miss, respectively.

Grayson starting quarterback Chase Brice, a Clemson football recruit, also is no longer at the school after transferring to North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) for his senior baseball season.