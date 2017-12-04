Georgia-bound James Cook ready for Army Bowl, competing for title in Athens

Miami Central running back James Cook received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

“It was a great experience to get my jersey in front of my family and friends,” Cook said of the ceremony.

Cook, the nation’s third-best running back according to 247Sports, is the brother of former Florida State star Dalvin Cook.

James won’t follow in his brother’s footsteps, however, as he committed to Georgia in October. And he has big plans for his first year.

“I want to be a freshman All-American,” Cook said, “and help bring a national championship to Athens.”

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

“I’m looking forward to the experience of a lifetime,” Cook said. “Something you’ll never get to do again.”