Georgia-bound Kearis Jackson motivated by presentation of Under Armour All America Game jersey

Peach County (Ga.) wide receiver Kearis Jackson is one of the nation’s top players. His goal, of course, is to be the best in the nation.

“My dream on the football field is to be the best player in the country,” Jackson said. “I also want to make every player around me better, as well.”

Jackson was presented Wednesday with his honorary Under Armour All America Game when the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to his school.

“The presentation was wonderful,” Jackson said. “Just seeing all my friends, family, and coaches in the audience and congratulating me—that just means a lot. Things like this motivates me to be the best I can be and keep pushing myself.”

Jackson, who committed to Georgia last month (much to the delight of his grandfather), sees the game, scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and to be televised on ESPN2, as an opportunity to let loose.

“I go against those guys a lot during camps,” Jackson said. “So I just want to have fun and be myself and enjoy the moment.”