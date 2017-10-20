Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes helicopter to see Justin Fields

Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) took on Dalton Thursday, and Georgia coach Kirby Smart made quite an entrance to the game to see his future QB, Justin Fields.

An American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year candidate, Fields is considered on of the top two quarterbacks in the country.

When you have that distinction, college coaches take helicopters in to watch your games, as Smart did Thursday.

The kids in the background are the best. #UGA pic.twitter.com/NuZyjd2YHr — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) October 20, 2017

Fields, who committed to Georgia two weeks ago, injured his finger and had to leave the game. Harrison won 28-26.

It was a good day overall for Smart, too, who got a commitment earlier from linebacker Adam Anderson.