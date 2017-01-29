Georgia commit D'Andre Swift wins MVP as USA Under-19 team downs Canada

Georgia commit D’Andre Swift from St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia) was named Most Valuable Player as the United States Under-19 National Team beat Team Canada, 33-11, at the inaugural North American Championships on Saturday in Orlando.

Swift ran for 109 yards on 12 carries to lead the Team USA offense that posted 485 yards of total offense (262 yards passing and 223 yards rushing). The defense held Canada to 147 total yards with one rushing yard.

“It’s an honor just to be down here and be able to win the MVP,” Swift told USA Football’s website. “The o-line did it. They just opened the holes, and I ran through them.”

Canada took a 3-0 lead but Alabama quarterback commit Mac Jones (Bolles School, Jacksonville) led the American team down the field and scored on a 1-yard keeper. Team USA would not give up the lead from there.

Among the other highlights:

Colorado commit receiver Laviska Shenault from DeSoto, Texas, and Virginia quarterback commit Lindell Stone, from Woodbury Forest, Va., connected for a 75-yard touchdown.

USC commit receiver Randal Grimes from Desert Pines (Las Vegas) threw a 36-yard TD pass to Michigan State tight end commit Matt Dotson from Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati). That was after Stone and Swift connected for a 51-yard pass.

Jones ran 47 yards for his second touchdown of the game to start the second half.

Stone connected with Eddie Lewis from Mater Dei in New Jersey and Lewis outran a defender to the goal line for a 31-yard score.

Florida State commit Khalan Laborn from Bishop Sullivan (Chesapeake, Va.) had 69 yards on four carries.Stone threw for 167 yards and two scores. Jones threw for 59 yards and ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Shenault had 78 yards receiving on two catches with a touchdown.