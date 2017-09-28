Georgia commit Jake Camarda receives Under Armour All-America jersey

Norcross (Ga.) three-star kicker Jake Camarda received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Camarda, a Georgia commit, is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s 12th-best kicker.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players at the Under Armour All America Game, which is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.