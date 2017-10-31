Hudl Top 5: Georgia's longest passes from Week 10

Looking for some great deep bombs? It’s hard to beat Georgia, which boasts a handful of the nation’s top passers and explosive wide receivers all over the field. Here’s Georgia’s best deep passes from Week 10, courtesy our friends at Hudl.
