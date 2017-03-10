Georgia lands commitment from in-state Jadon Haselwood, No. 2-ranked WR in 2019

The Georgia Bulldogs recruiting classes keep getting deeper and more daunting for everyone else.

On Thursday, Georgia landed a commitment from the number two wide receiver prospect in the current sophomore class, Jadon Haselwood. The Cedar Grove star is a part of the Class of 2019, currently garners a five-star rating from 247 Sports, and is the fourth member of Georgia’s Class of 2019, joining fellow five-star Nolan Smith, a defensive end from IMG Academy, four-star offensive tackle Luke Griffin and currently unrated defensive tackle Rashad Cheney. That’s a pretty impressive group.

According to an interview with 247 Sports, Haselwood made his decision based both on his fit with the program and the stable of top young quarterbacks the program is developing; in addition to returning starter Jacob Eason, the Bulldogs added incoming freshman Jake Fromm, an in-state Georgia star in high school.

“It was just a good fit for me, the plays they are running and going to run, I went over some of that with Coach (James) Coley, when I was down there and I feel like I really fit into their future,” Haselwood told 247 Sports. “I know Jacob (Eason) is going to grow and continue to mature as a player he is going to much better this year and I know (Jake) Fromm is going to be a great quarterback.”

Whether Haselwood can help attract other top talent may go some way to determining just how dominant Georgia’s Class of 2019 can become. Landing four high quality prospects so early in a cycle can serve as a major advantage as a team attempts to build momentum and groundswell.

As Bulldogs Coach Kirby Smart continues to keep the state’s top homegrown talent on familiar pastures, the future outlook continues to look bright in Athens.