Georgia man accused of stealing pickup truck filled with high school football helmets

Law enforcement authorities in Henry County, Ga. are searching for a man who allegedly stole a pickup truck full of high school football helmets from an area gas station.

According to Atlanta Fox affiliate WAGA, a white man stole a blue 1999 Ford F150 from a gas station on Highway 155 in McDonough, Ga. The truck was allegedly filled with bags of high school football helmets which were being transported to a location where they would be refurbished and brought up to code to be used during the 2017 season.

While there have been no solid leads on the identity of the man believed to have stolen the truck, authorities have identified the vehicle’s license plate. There was also no confirmation of where the helmets were scheduled to be used next season.

McHenry County Police have asked anyone with any knowledge or information about the theft to contact their Detective Sergeant Webster. Until then, questions will remain about where a host of football helmets for the 2017 season — or the money required to replace them in whole — will come from.