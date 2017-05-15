Georgia postpones girls lacrosse title game because of problems with goals

There are very few legitimate reasons for the postponement or cancellation of a state title game. Extreme weather, a terrorist threat; that may be it. What unfolded in Georgia on Saturday afternoon certainly doesn’t qualify as one of them.

As reported by the Marietta Daily Journal, the scheduled 2:30 p.m. face off between Kell and Blessed Trinity in the Class A-AAAAA girls lacrosse title game was postponed because the referees for the game noticed that the goals to be used were flawed and the backup goals didn’t have the proper set up to be used correctly.

Apparently, when authorities finally sorted out all the issues related to improper goals, they learned that the restraining line on the field at Lakewood High School was painted incorrectly.

By the time that discovery was made, the game was already more than two hours delayed. Officials gathered and then decided that the most appropriate course of action was to reschedule the start until the following week, to be played either at Blessed Trinity (which won a coin flip) or another site in the time proposed by the Georgia High School Association.

“It’s a shame that it had to happen this way, but it was just the way it went down.” Kell coach Todd Utt told the Daily Journal. “We’ll just regroup and be ready to go whenever the game will be decided to be played.”

The canceled game due to clear human preparatory error a new precedent for the GHSA, though it isn’t the first time the association’s tournament finales have come under fire. For instance, the 2016 basketball state championship games were played at the Macon Coliseum using stanchions that were set up at the wrong point on the court, with the error continuing throughout the entire slate of title games.

That won’t happen this time, even if the resulting site and schedule for the Class A-AAAAA is almost sure to inconvenience some member of one of the two competing teams.