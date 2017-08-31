Georgia WR's "breakout game" included second-most receiving yards in state history

If prep football coaches and fans in Georgia didn’t know who Tanner McCrary was before the season, they have a good idea now.

A senior wide receiver at Creekview (Canton, Ga.), McCrary had what his coach, Terry Crowder, called a breakout game in last Friday night’s 41-28 win over Cambridge (Milton, Ga.).

Sure, you could say that. If every breakout game made the state record books.

With 296 receiving yards (305 yards total), McCrary recorded the second-highest figure in state history behind a 322-yard effort by Decatur’s Terryon Robinson in 2011. That’s according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution. It was all part of a 12-catch performance that included three touchdowns, an average of 24.7 yards a reception. McCrary’s touchdowns were from 55, 72 and 19 yards, and he was named Cherokee Tribune & Ledger-News Athlete of the Week for his efforts.

Here’s a look at McCrary’s historic outing.

While McCrary has a profile on baseball recruiting website Perfect Game, he does not show up on football recruiting lists.

Under the radar, no more.

“He started last year but had a season-ending hamstring injury,” Crowder told the Journal Constitution. “We knew he was going to be special. I imagine the recruiting will begin for him soon with another couple of those performances. Very good baseball player as well.”

Creekview quarterback Chandler Gant was 23-of-33 passing for 337 yards and four touchdowns, with much of the damage going to the 6-foot, 170-pound McCrary.

Tanner McCrary of @FtballAtTheView with 12 catches, 285 yds and 3 TD. That is all in last night's game. This is not a misprint #unbelievable — Cedarwood Tavern (@CedarwoodTavern) August 26, 2017

Actually, it was a misprint – on the low end. McCrary had 296 receiving yards.

How’s that for a breakout game?