Kobe Hudson, from Troup County (LaGrange, Ga.), became the first player invited to the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, as seen in the video below.

Hudson starred in the FBU Freshman All-American Game in San Antonio over the weekend, an event run in conjunction with the Army Bowl. Hudson had a touchdown reception and returned an interception for a TD, along with starring in practice.

He already has offers from Georgia and Auburn.