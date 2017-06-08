Four-star Ark. QB Gerry Bohanon accidentally tweets commitment to Houston, quickly recants

Apparently the allure of Houston’s football program really does extend beyond now former coach Tom Herman, though maybe not quite enough to lure one of the nation’s top recruits. At least not yet.

On Wednesday, the Cougars briefly appeared to receive a commitment from four-star quarterback Gerry Bohanon, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound passer from Earle, Ark. But no sooner than Bohanon’s commitment went public on Twitter than the teen responded by sending out a follow-up tweet insisting that his first offering had been an error; he had not committed, and was only intending to announce that he had received a scholarship offer from the Cougars.

Naturally, the entire incident was a fiasco for all involved. For Bohanon, the incident was an embarrassing social media miscommunication. He quickly deleted the original tweet and replaced it with a far more embarrassing note to let everyone know there had been an error:

I DID NOT COMMIT ! I REPEAT I DID NOT COMMIT. It was a scholarship .. — Gerry Bohanon Jr (@iam_phenom) June 8, 2017

If you think that was awkward, it surely was for the Houston coaching staff as well. The Cougar coaches didn’t have enough time to send out celebratory messages, but they surely were celebrating the biggest recruit of the Major Applewhite era when they got notice that Bohanon had not, in fact, committed to become a Cougar.

That’s not to say that Bohanon might not end up in a Houston uniform when all is said and done. Houston is relatively close to his hometown and would offer the most direct path to playing time, unlike SEC powers like Alabama, Auburn, LSU and others.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Houston❗️ pic.twitter.com/F3zp581lkK — Gerry Bohanon Jr (@iam_phenom) June 8, 2017

For now, that’s still just one possibility, not one that Bohanon has explicitly endorsed, as he had to make clear.