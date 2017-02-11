Getting healthy, Ballard defeats Chalmette

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – With senior leaders Clivonte Patterson and Jamil Wilson round back into shape, the Ballard High School boys basketball team is eyeing a run at a Seventh Region title.

Patterson had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Wilson added eight points as the Bruins beat Chalmette (Louisiana) 75-63 on Saturday in the final game of the Wes Strader Schoolboy Classic at Bowling Green High School.

Patterson and Wilson both missed time this season with ankle injuries but are nearing 100 percent, Bruins coach Chris Renner said.

“I think we’re in a really good spot right now,” Renner said. “They’re still trying to get back to game speed … but they’re rounding back into form and getting comfortable with what we do.”

Ballard (22-5) – No. 6 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – has won seven straight and 10 of its past 11 contests. Marshon Ford (14 points) and Antoine Darby (13 points) joined Patterson and Wilson as Ballard’s leaders Saturday.

Mitchell Robinson, a 7-foot McDonald’s All-American who has signed with Western Kentucky, posted 21 points, eight blocks and seven rebounds to lead Chalmette (19-10).

Robinson said it was his first visit to Bowling Green, and several red-clad WKU fans were in the stands to watch him.

“I didn’t think (Ballard) was going to do us like that, but they were pretty good,” Robinson said. “I think I did all right, but I just got a little too tired.”

Ballard led 38-29 at halftime and never trailed in the second half. The Owls pulled within 46-43 on a pair of Robinson free throws at the 2:25 mark of the third quarter but never got closer.

Chalmette’s guards struggled against Ballard’s pressure defense and to get the ball inside to their big man. The Bruins finished with 16 steals.

“We didn’t want it to be a half-court game because then you have to double the post and we have to do things we’re not used to seeing in Louisville,” Renner said. “The key was to make it a fast-paced game and use our style of play to wear them out. …

“We were not good today. We were sloppy and turned the ball over a bunch. We missed a lot of easy opportunities. It was an ugly 12-point win.”

* Owensboro Catholic 61, Doss 46: Luke Hayden scored 17 points and J.D. Marshall and Jacob Mulcahy both added 15 to lead the Aces (19-8) over the Dragons (15-10).

Jaylon Hall scored 25 points to lead Doss, which lost 67-62 in overtime at Fairdale on Friday and has dropped five of its past eight games.

“We played a well-coached team that executes and runs their stuff,” said Doss coach Tony Williams, whose team has won two straight Sixth Region titles. “At the end of the day, discipline is going to outdo undisciplined. My kids are so sensitive and so delicate. If we had won (Friday), maybe they would have come here with more pep. To come to Bowling Green after that, it was a tough task.”

Doss led 16-9 after the first quarter but was outscored 21-4 in the second as the Aces took a 30-20 halftime lead.

* Bowling Green 69, Male 45: Austin Peay signee Terry Taylor scored 25 points to lead the No. 4 Purples (26-2) over the Bulldogs (12-12). Hogan Brownley paced Male with 10 points.

BALLARD 75, CHALMETTE 63

Chalmette (19-10) – Carlton Campbell 5p; Joshua Williams 13p; Glennshawn Amos 10p; Marlon DeCoud 5p; Corey Picquet 2p; Mitchell Robinson 21p; Jeremiah Sumler 3p; Larry Bentley 4p.

Ballard (22-5) – Tyron Duncan 8p; Dorian Tisby 8p; Antoine Darby 13p; Jamil Wilson 8p; Clivonte Patterson 15p; Tyrese Duncan 3p; Kereion Douglas 3p; Marshon Ford 14p; Tony Kose 3p.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 61, DOSS 46

Doss (15-10) – Cam Maddox 6p; Stephon Franklin 2p; Meith Reclow 3p; Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff 4p; Jaylon Hall 25p; Terez Traynor 6p.

Owensboro Catholic (19-8) – Hayden Riney 3p; Max Reid 7p; Payton Survant 3p; Luke Hayden 17p; J.D. Marshall 15p; Gabe McFarland 1p; Jacob Mulcahy 15p.

BOWLING GREEN 69, MALE 45

Male (12-12) – Javon Davis 6p; Jeremiah Goldwair 6p; Jaelin Ferrell 7p; Darian Clyburn 1p; Hunter McCutcheon 9p; Shane Doughty 2p; Hogan Brownley 10p; Noah Courtney 2p; Zach Gray 2p.

Bowling Green (26-2) – Terry Taylor 25p; Kyran Jones 2p; DeAngelo Wilson 15p; Jay Buser 2p; Jarius Key 2p; Zion Harmon 14p; Collin Jackson 3p; Trey Jones 4p; Trevor Dennis 2p.