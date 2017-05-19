Georgia set to hear appeal of rare call in baseball playoffs

UPDATE: According to Fox5 Atlanta, the GHSA denied Johns Creek’s appeal.

Below is the original story:

The Georgia High School Athletic Association is set to hear an appeal Friday by Johns Creek of its baseball playoff loss to Lee County (Leesburg), according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Johns Creek thought it had won the game on a bases loaded walk in the seventh inning, but the umpires ruled that the winning run was nullified because the runner going from second base to third base never touched third to complete the play. The Lee County coach had appealed the play at third.

That kept the score at 3-3 and Lee County won the game 5-3 with two runs in the top of the eighth.

CONTROVERSIAL VIDEO: Did Johns Creek's Jared White touch 3rd base? Umps said no, allowing Lee Co to later eliminate the Glads.@jcgladiators pic.twitter.com/z4j9s8nayB — High5Sports (@High5Sports) May 18, 2017

Lee County won Game 1 in the series 7-5 and so the Game 2 win completed the sweep. Lee County thought it had moved on to the next round to face Pope in the Class AAAAAA championship series.

When GHSA executive director Gary Phillips ruled the umpires’ decision stands, Johns Creek appealed. A four-member panel will hear the appeal.