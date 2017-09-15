Giant Mississippi State commit Kwatrivous Johnson receives Under Armour All-America Game jersey

Kwatrivous Johnson is a big man with big goals.

“My football dream is to be the best player to come out of Mississippi,” Johnson said.

On Friday, the massive offensive tackle was honored as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour for the Under Armour All America Game.

RELATED: Under Armour All-America Game Selection Tour

“He was just a big ole kid,” Greenwood coach Clinton Gatewood said after first seeing Johnson. “He was like 6 feet in the fifth and sixth grade. The next time I got the opportunity to see him play actually wasn’t until he was with me.”

The Mississippi State commit, who now comes in somewhere around 6-7 and 360 pounds, will go against the nation’s best at the Under Armour All America Game scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and televised on ESPN2.