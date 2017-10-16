Giant offensive guard Trey Hill receives U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

Houston County (Warner Robins, Ga.) offensive guard Trey Hill received his Army Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It was great,” Hill said of the ceremony. “My family was there to see me get the jersey. It was fun.”

Hill, a 6-3, 346-pound four-star, is the No. 2 offensive guard in the country, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

“I’m looking forward to going up there and competing against the best of the best,” Hill said. “I’m gonna show off my talents.”